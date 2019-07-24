GILBERTVILLE — Rosemary C. “Rosie” Fischels, 82 years old, of Gilbertville, IA, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville.
Visitation will be 3–7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where there will be a rosary at 4 p.m. and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond or to the Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Rosie was born May 18, 1937, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Edward Nicholas Frost and Audreyana M. (Lava) Frost. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, Waterloo, with the class of 1956. On July 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Joseph William Fischels at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond, IA. Rosie worked photo proofing, printing and development at McKenna Color Lab in Waterloo more than 25 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Joe of Gilbertville; two sons Edward (Teresa) Fischels of Jesup and Kevin (Tempest) Fischels of Gilbertville; four daughters, Debra (Lee) Bader of Jesup, Kim (Kevin) Even of Gilbertville, Lisa (Kurt) Frank of Waterloo and Carrie (Duane) Harp of Gilbertville; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren with one on the way; and one brother, Donald B. (Connie) Frost of Raymond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Amber Fischels; and one sister and brother in law, Dorothy and James Frost.
Rosie’s home was always open to her family and friends, who stopped by frequently to swim, play cards, grab a drink or just enjoy good conversation and her famous cooking. No one could fill a room with laughter, lead mealtime prayers (the long and short versions) or fry chicken like Rosie.
Her family and friends have been blessed with unforgettable memories, daily prayers on their behalf, the inspiring example of love that Rosie and Joe shared for 62 years and the promise that someday we will all be reunited with her.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements.
