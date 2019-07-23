{{featured_button_text}}
Rosemary "Rosie" C. Fischels

Rosie Fischels

(1937-2019)

GILBERTVILLE – Rosemary C. “Rosie” Fischels, 82, of Gilbertville, died Sunday, July 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo.

She was born May 18, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Edward Nicholas Frost and Audreyana M. Lava. On July 29, 1957, she married Joseph William Fischels at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, Waterloo, in 1956. Rosie worked photo proofing, printing and development at Mc-

Kenna Color Lab in Waterloo for 25 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Edward (Teresa) Fischels of Jesup and Kevin (Tempest) Fischels of Gilbertville; four daughters, Debra (Lee) Bader of Jesup, Kim (Kevin) Even of Gilbertville, Lisa (Kurt) Frank of Waterloo and Carrie (Duane) Harp of Gilbertville; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a brother, Donald B. (Connie) Frost of Raymond.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; a granddaughter, Amber Fischels; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and James Frost.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where there will be a rosary at 4 p.m. and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond, or to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Rosie’s home was always open to her family and friends, who stopped by frequently to swim, play cards, grab a drink or just enjoy good conversation and her famous cooking. No one could fill a room with laughter, lead mealtime prayers (the long and short versions) or fry chicken like Rosie.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rosemary C. "Rosie" Fischels
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments