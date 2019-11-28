OTTUMWA -- Rosemary Bryant, 79, of Ottumwa, died at 5:40 a.m. November 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Ottumwa.
She was born November 22, 1940 in Waterloo to Peter Paul and Rosetta Mabel McGarvey Schaefer. Rosemary married John S. Bryant on June 28, 1965 in Eagle Center, IA and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2010.
Growing up in Eagle Center, Rosemary was a graduate of Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. She had worked as a beautician in Waterloo before moving to Ottumwa in 1984.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosemary enjoyed making memory bears.
Surviving are her children, Teresa Bryant of St. Louis, MO and Ken Bryant of Ottumwa; two grandsons, Blaine and Cale; siblings, Kathleen (Robert) Foster, Rita Harrington, Patrick (Suzzanne) Schaefer, David (Teresa) Schaefer, Bruce (Danette) Schaefer, Loras (Marlene) Schaefer; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Schaefer and Sandra Schaefer; and many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Peter Schaefer, Donald Schaefer, Doris Schaefer, Paul “Charlie” Schaefer and Marian Schaefer; brother-in-law, Daniel Harrington; a nephew, Andrew Schafer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Patrick Hilgendorf presiding. Burial will be in Shaul Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at Reece Funeral Home. A Christian Wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday followed by family visitation until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be made to Ottumwa American Little League or to the family to be designated at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.