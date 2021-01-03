Rosemary Anne Rosel

Rosemary was born on October 18, 1944 in Nyack, NY to Eleanor & Angelo DeBello. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1962. Rosemary worked at Cutler Hardware Co. as an executive secretary where she met James Charley. They were married February 16, 1963 and later divorced. From this union, she was blessed with four children, John, Jeff, Deanna & Allen. Rosemary spent many years in Hudson as a wife, mother & school volunteer. She was a member of the United Methodist Church singing in the choir, playing the piano/organ, teaching Sunday School, and involved in many women’s groups. She truly enjoyed and loved watching her 4 kids play sports and participate in the fine arts as they grew up. She spent countless hours at the ball fields, band concerts, chorus programs, plays & musicals.