October 18, 1944-December 30, 2020
Rosemary Anne Rosel, 76, of Boone and formerly of Hudson & Waterloo, passed away on December 30, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rosemary was born on October 18, 1944 in Nyack, NY to Eleanor & Angelo DeBello. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1962. Rosemary worked at Cutler Hardware Co. as an executive secretary where she met James Charley. They were married February 16, 1963 and later divorced. From this union, she was blessed with four children, John, Jeff, Deanna & Allen. Rosemary spent many years in Hudson as a wife, mother & school volunteer. She was a member of the United Methodist Church singing in the choir, playing the piano/organ, teaching Sunday School, and involved in many women’s groups. She truly enjoyed and loved watching her 4 kids play sports and participate in the fine arts as they grew up. She spent countless hours at the ball fields, band concerts, chorus programs, plays & musicals.
In 1980 Rosemary began working for AEA Education as a teacher associate and spent the rest of her career working at various schools. Each school had a special place in her heart. After retiring, she moved to Boone to be closer to her daughter. Most of all, she loved being a mom & grandmother. She had many fond memories of family get togethers, dinners, picnics, and visiting with friends & family.
Left to cherish her memory are 3 sons, John (Barb) Charley of Cedar Falls, Jeff (Michelle) Charley of Reinbeck & Al Charley of Prior Lake, MN; daughter, Deanna (Jeff) Sandegren of Luther; 9 grandchildren, Nick (Julie) Charley, Kelsey (Joe) Germain, Ethan (Abby) Charley, Austin Charley, Olivia Charley, Zach Carlyle, Justin (Alexi) Carlyle, Samantha (Mike) Krueger & Carter Charley; 3 step-grandchildren, Megan Sandegren, Carie (Brian) Oakleaf and Jamie Krueger; 3 great-grandchildren, Ashton, Emma & Oliver Charley; step-great-grandson, Jace Krueger; sister, Judy Wells of Cape Coral, FL; brother, Gary (Cheri) Lehr of Hudson; and 6 nieces & 4 nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Rosemary’s family would like to share their appreciation and say a special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff there. A private interment for family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
