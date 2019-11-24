(1928-2019)
WATERLOO – Roseann J. Farkas, 90, of Moline, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 22, at Heartland Healthcare Center in Moline.
She was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Waterloo, the daughter of Jacob and Magdalene Gall Farkas.
Roseann graduated from East High School. She was employed by John Deere PEC for over 30 years as an administrative assistant before retiring in May 1991.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Queen of Peace Choir, Catholic Order of Foresters and the John Deere Retirees.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her nieces and nephews, Steve (Rosie) Barton of Davenport, Kevin Farkas of Buffalo Grove, Ill., Gerard (Julie) Farkas of Anchorage, Alaska, Gera Lynn Farkas of California, and Susan (Matt) Huru, Kelli Jo Farkas and Marybeth Farkas, all of Anchorage, Alaska.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Alberta Barton; and two brothers, Jim and Bob Farkas.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. rosary at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.