December 16, 1937-April 13, 2023

Roseann Berkeley Underwood was born on December 16, 1937, in Osceola, Missouri, to her parents Royal E. and Annette (Griggs) Cook. She was raised in California, and it was there that she met Merland “Jay” Underwood. The couple were married June 19, 1955, in Concord, California. After Jay’s discharge from the military, Roseann and Jay moved to Iowa. They were blessed to welcome two children into their family.

She worked several jobs in her younger years, but she mostly kept busy as a homemaker. In her free time, Roseann enjoyed camping, crafting and decorating, golf, and in her later years, she loved to travel all over the United States with her husband.

Roseann was a wonderful grandma to her grandkids, a good caretaker to many, a happy, and good person. She will be dearly missed by her family, who loved and adored her.

She is survived by her daughter, Jaylynn (Don) Bolin of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Katelyn Knebel (Axel Wrage) and great-grandchildren Khloe Kramer, Kyler Kramer, Millie Wrage, and Audriana Knebel; sister Romona McCall and Sylvia Allensworth. Roseann was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jay; son Timothy Ray Underwood; grandson Joshua Knebel; brothers Ray Cook and Doug Cook.

Roseann passed away on Thursday, April 13th at St. Luke’s Nursing Center in Carthage, Missouri. A private family inurnment will be held at the Waterloo Cemetery, in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.lockefuneralservices.com. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 233-3146.