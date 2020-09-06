× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1922—2020)

Rose Zubak, 98, of Friendship Village, died Monday, Aug. 31 at Lakeview Landing.

She was born April 22, 1922 in Waterloo, daughter of Louis and Ana Mataic Zubak.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1940, Mercy School of Nursing in 1943 and Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis. in 1950, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health Education.

She was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Navy as a naval nurse at Great Lakes Naval Station in 1944. She was employed with Rath in the First Aide Dept. and for various physicians’ offices in Waterloo. Rose also was employed with the Waterloo Schools where she was the beloved nurse at Expo High School, followed by West High School for a total of 15 years, retiring in 1986.

Rose was a volunteer at Covenant Medical Center and at the Cancer Treatment Center. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Women, the Education Association of Iowa, and a member of the Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary, as well as Friendship Village. Rose was a devoted member of St. Edward Catholic Church since 1950.