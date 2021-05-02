Rose Walker

June 8, 1950-April 26, 2021
WATERLOO—Rose Lee Walker, 70, of Waterloo, IA died April 26, 2021 of natural causes at Iowa City Hospital. She was born June 8, 1950 in Tallullah, LA, daughter of Carrie Givens and Earl Moreland.
She married Archie L.T. Taylor Jr.; they later divorced. She then married Clarence E. Walker October 27, 1995 in Waterloo.
Survived by: six children, Anthony (Shannon) Taylor, Archie L.T. (Kizzy) Taylor, DeAngelo (Tracy) Taylor, Sharra (Marquis) Brumfield, Chelea L. Walker, and Louis Taylor, all of Waterloo; eight sisters, Frankie Lee Ward, Annie Bea Gayle of Stone Mt., Alberta Moreland of Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Travis, Emma McDowell, Elouisa Ann Henderson, Wanda Brooks of Tallullah, and Margret Edwards of Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, George Givens of Waterloo and George Moreland of Las Vegas; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; special friend Diane Jackson of Waterloo; and precious dog Moley.
Preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandmother, Annie B. Jones; husband, Clarende Walker; four brothers; one sister; and three uncles.
Memorials can be directed to the family at 426 Saxon St, Waterloo, IA.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Sanders Funeral Service, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.