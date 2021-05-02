Rose Walker

June 8, 1950-April 26, 2021

WATERLOO—Rose Lee Walker, 70, of Waterloo, IA died April 26, 2021 of natural causes at Iowa City Hospital. She was born June 8, 1950 in Tallullah, LA, daughter of Carrie Givens and Earl Moreland.

She married Archie L.T. Taylor Jr.; they later divorced. She then married Clarence E. Walker October 27, 1995 in Waterloo.

Survived by: six children, Anthony (Shannon) Taylor, Archie L.T. (Kizzy) Taylor, DeAngelo (Tracy) Taylor, Sharra (Marquis) Brumfield, Chelea L. Walker, and Louis Taylor, all of Waterloo; eight sisters, Frankie Lee Ward, Annie Bea Gayle of Stone Mt., Alberta Moreland of Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Travis, Emma McDowell, Elouisa Ann Henderson, Wanda Brooks of Tallullah, and Margret Edwards of Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, George Givens of Waterloo and George Moreland of Las Vegas; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; special friend Diane Jackson of Waterloo; and precious dog Moley.

Preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandmother, Annie B. Jones; husband, Clarende Walker; four brothers; one sister; and three uncles.

Memorials can be directed to the family at 426 Saxon St, Waterloo, IA.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Sanders Funeral Service, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.