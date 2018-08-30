WAVERLY — Rose M. Sievers, 97, of Monticello, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 7, 1921, in Hartstown, Pa., daughter of Bertha (Rosenwinkel) and Gustav Schmidt. On June 30, 1945, she married Reinhart Sievers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Addison, Ill. Reinhart died in April 2005.
Rose attended school at Zion Lutheran School in Bensenville, Ill., and worked as a drill operator for Douglas Aircraft in the Chicago area. She and her husband farmed west of Tripoli. They later moved to Waverly, and Rose worked in food service for the University of Northern Iowa. Rose moved to Monticello after her husband’s death.
Rose was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Monticello.
Survived by: a daughter, Eileen (Lance) Hartwig of Olin; a son, Gordon (Joyce) Sievers of Slater; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a brother, Earl Schmidt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Waverly, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian or St. John’s Lutheran Church-Monticello.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Rose enjoyed attending church and participating in church activities, baking, gardening and spending time with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.