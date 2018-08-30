Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rose Sievers

Rose Sievers

WAVERLY — Rose M. Sievers, 97, of Monticello, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 7, 1921, in Hartstown, Pa., daughter of Bertha (Rosenwinkel) and Gustav Schmidt. On June 30, 1945, she married Reinhart Sievers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Addison, Ill. Reinhart died in April 2005.

Rose attended school at Zion Lutheran School in Bensenville, Ill., and worked as a drill operator for Douglas Aircraft in the Chicago area. She and her husband farmed west of Tripoli. They later moved to Waverly, and Rose worked in food service for the University of Northern Iowa. Rose moved to Monticello after her husband’s death.

Rose was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Monticello.

Survived by: a daughter, Eileen (Lance) Hartwig of Olin; a son, Gordon (Joyce) Sievers of Slater; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a brother, Earl Schmidt.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Waverly, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian or St. John’s Lutheran Church-Monticello.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Rose enjoyed attending church and participating in church activities, baking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rose Sievers (1921-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments