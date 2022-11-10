Rose “Rosie” Ann O’Neill
November 8, 2022
WATERLOO-Rose “Rosie” Ann O’Neill, 86, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.
Public visitation will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location, located at 300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA 50701. There will be a 2:00 p.m. Rosary service led by the Catholic Daughter’s. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a one hour visitation prior to services. Rosie will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery directly following services. In Lieu of flower’s memorial contributions may be directed in Rosie’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffrarup.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Dennis (Andi) O’Neill of Dike, IA, Mic (Lisa) O’Neill of Waterloo, IA, Sandy (Ken) Schooley of Seattle, WA and Peggy O’Neill of Iowa City, IA; along with all eight of her grandchildren who she cherished deeply.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Robert M. O’Neill; parents: John and Vern Fox; her daughter, Patricia (O’Neill) Hinders and all of her siblings.
