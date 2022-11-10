Rose “Rosie” Ann O’Neill

Public visitation will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location, located at 300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA 50701. There will be a 2:00 p.m. Rosary service led by the Catholic Daughter’s. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a one hour visitation prior to services. Rosie will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery directly following services. In Lieu of flower’s memorial contributions may be directed in Rosie’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffrarup.com