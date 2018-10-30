Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Rose Anna Reams, 94, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born April 30, 1924, in Fisher, Ark., daughter of August and Minnie (Schulze) Schaffer. She married Donald K. Reams on April 21, 1956, in Preston, Minn.; he died June 8, 1998.

Rose attended school in Fisher. She worked in housekeeping for Parkview Gardens Nursing & Rehab for 15 years, retiring in 1990.

Rose attended Grace Reformed Church.

Survived by: a son, William “Bill” Reams; three daughters, Freda Parkhouse, Linda Sebetka and Debra Lawless, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret McIllwain of Anahuac, Texas.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Brenda Hardee; two brothers, Kenneth and Andrew; and two sisters, Pearl Pooler and Mary Schaffer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Grace Reformed Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 30, at Kearns Funeral Service and for an hour before services at the church

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Rose enjoyed fishing, embroidery, word searches and puzzles.

