WATERLOO — Rose Anna Reams, 94, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born April 30, 1924, in Fisher, Ark., daughter of August and Minnie (Schulze) Schaffer. She married Donald K. Reams on April 21, 1956, in Preston, Minn.; he died June 8, 1998.
Rose attended school in Fisher. She worked in housekeeping for Parkview Gardens Nursing & Rehab for 15 years, retiring in 1990.
Rose attended Grace Reformed Church.
Survived by: a son, William “Bill” Reams; three daughters, Freda Parkhouse, Linda Sebetka and Debra Lawless, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret McIllwain of Anahuac, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Brenda Hardee; two brothers, Kenneth and Andrew; and two sisters, Pearl Pooler and Mary Schaffer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Grace Reformed Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 30, at Kearns Funeral Service and for an hour before services at the church
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Rose enjoyed fishing, embroidery, word searches and puzzles.
