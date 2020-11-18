August 9, 1926-November 17, 2020
Rose Metcalf, 94, of Washburn, died Tuesday, November 17 at the La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born August 9, 1926, in Washburn, the daughter of Louis and Agnes Nugent Schmitz. She married Vincent Metcalf on October 12, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville and he preceded her death on April 25, 1967.
Rose graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1944 and was employed in the office at Rath Packing Company. She dedicated her life to the service of others, especially to the lives of her beloved children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: her daughter, Debra (Leonard) Becker of Evansdale; three sons, David Metcalf of Washburn, Robert (Vicci) Metcalf of La Porte City, and Gary (Amy) Metcalf of Washburn; twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Monica Free of Waterloo and Roberta Derr of Waterloo; two brothers, John (Nancy) Schmitz of Elgin, Minn and Richard (Mary) Schmitz of Washburn.
Preceded in death by: her son, Dan Metcalf; three sisters, Carol Schmitz, Mary Lutgen and Margaret Ricotta; a brother, Michael Schmitz.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page.
Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
