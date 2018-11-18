Try 1 month for 99¢
Rose Meirick

JESUP — Rose P. Meirick, 82, of Jesup, died Friday, Nov. 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born July 10, 1936, in New Hampton, daughter of Lawrence Mathias Elenz and Marie Ann (Papenheim) Elenz. On Feb. 24, 1954, she married Joseph J. Havlik in North Washington. Following his death in a car accident, she married Bernard Anton Meirick on Aug. 5, 1967, in Charles City, IA. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1975. On July 25, 1987, she married Leon Edward Meirick in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2011.

Rose was a homemaker and member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.

Survived by: a son, Steve (Kim) Havlik of Jesup; a stepson, Roger (Mindy) Meirick of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Porterfield of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Jesse (Erika) Havlik and Halsey Havlik (Judd Ohrt); a stepgranddaughter; two great-grandchildren, Reed Havlik and Raelynn Ohrt; and four sisters, Rita Cummings of Waterloo, Maggie Faber of Algona, Tillie Havlik of Elma and Katie Schmit of New Hampton.

Preceded in death by: her husbands; four sisters, Mary Ann Webb, Barb Mitchel, Theresa Stremcha and Alice Kintzle; and four brothers, Leo Elenz, Mike Elenz, John Elenz and Harry Elenz.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Rose was a member of the Jesup community for over 50 years and loved good food; socializing; and in later years, road trips to play the slot machines.

