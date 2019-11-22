{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Mary Christensen

Rose Mary “Rosie” Frisch Christensen

(1931-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Rose Mary “Rosie” Frisch Christensen, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Sumner, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.

She was born July 9, 1931, in Hudson, the daughter of Carl and Agnes (Anderson) Christensen. She married Eldon Frisch on Dec. 5, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death in June 1981. She then married Harold Christensen on June 12, 1982, in Sumner. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1999.

Rose Mary graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1950. She was a homemaker throughout her adult life and was very active in the Cedar Falls Community Center.

Survived by: two daughters, Marlene (Tim) Pierce of Collierville, Tenn., and Sue (Jack) Fellenzer of Bella Vista, Ark.; a son, Jim (Jodi) Frisch of Sumner; nine grandchildren, Jesse, Aaron, Charles (Kaylee) and Allison Pierce, Traci Frisch, Cindy (Aaron) Westra, Whitney (TJ) Owen, Tasha (Chad) Rogers, Hannah (Adam) Ahrenholz; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Vera Dow of Cedar Falls; and a special friend, Duane Wieden.

Preceded in death by: a son, Paul Eldon Frisch; two brothers, Carl and John Christensen; and two sisters, Annette Minikus and Esther Bandfield.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with burial in Wilson Grove Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and also for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Falls Community Center, the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, or donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

