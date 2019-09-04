(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Rose Mary Patterson, 85, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 31, at Friendship Village Lake View Landing.
She was born June 6, 1934, daughter of Anthony and Micaela (Gutierrez) Botello. On Jan. 12, 1952, she married James Patterson in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Oct. 31, 1999.
Rose went to school at Sacred Heart School in Manly. She had retired from Allen after working there for 36 years as a nurse’s aide.
She and her husband were active in the Latin American Club and their church.
Survived by: two daughters, Debra Manchester and Linda Patterson; grandchildren Dannielle Manchester, Kimberly Mata and Mario Mata; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Gabriel; and three sisters, Mary Lou Hoag, Carmen Cisneras and Beatrice Johnson.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Kenneth; four brothers, Fritz, Joey, Armando and Ramon; and two sisters, Bonnie and Mary.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
She and James enjoyed taking trips around the states, taking care of their children, horse shows, and dancing. They enjoyed going on cruises and trips.
Rose loved rummage sales, shopping, taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with her loved ones. They will remember her for her infectious laugh.
