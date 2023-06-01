Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 20, 1931-May 27, 2023

Rose Marie Julia Ralston, affectionately known as Rosie, passed peacefully from this earth from natural causes with her devoted husband by her side on May 27th, 2023.

Born May 20th, 1931 to Alois (Dutch) and Rose Connell Hulne. Brothers Robert, Joseph, and Charles were at home to welcome her to the family.

It was in the 8th grade that a life-time romance began for Rosie and the love of her life, Marvin. On Oct. 18, 1952, they exchanged vows at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They were blessed with children Barbara, Janet, Kevin, Michael, and Steven.

At 10 years old, Rosie began working the switchboard at the local telephone office. Over the years, she worked at various local businesses, attended AIB in Des Moines and then retired from the IA Dept of Human Services Grundy County Office.

The Catholic faith was a very important part of Rosie’s life. Rosie enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye sports-especially football and wrestling, golfing, her afternoon toddy, solving the Waterloo Courier crossword puzzles, spending winters in California and any adventure Marvin took her on.

Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Marvin; children, Barbara Hurd, Janet (Terry) Ackart, Kevin (Jean) Ralston, Michael (Karen) Ralston, Steven (Janeen) Ralston; grandchildren, Jody (Josh) Patterson (their children Elliot & Elyse), Alicia Hurd (Sabrina), Jeremiah Hurd, Brittany (Alan Wells) Ackart (their children Ava and Jason), Jason (Michelle) Ackart (their children Abby and Ellinor), Mitchell (Renee) Ralston (their children Lance, Andrew, and Natalie Michael and Ethan Ralston), Peter (Rebecca) Ralston (their children Grace Ann and Cooper), Benjamin (Janie Kilts-Lepine) Ralston, Daniel (Elli Cassabaum) Ralston; sisters-in-law, Margie Reynolds and Cheryl Berger; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Rosie in death were her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Mary Geraldine Hulne, Joseph and Bonnie Hulne, and Charles and Kathleen Hulne; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darleen and Carroll Haren, Kay Reynolds, Leonard and Donna Ralston, Richard Shaw, Robert Berger, Susan & Barry Cosford.

Funeral service is Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Reinbeck, IA. With time for fellowship to follow. No visitation prior to service.