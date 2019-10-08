Rose M. Short

(1959-2019)
WATERLOO — Rose Marie Short, 60, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Dumont Wellness Center from complications of lung cancer.
She was born Sept. 3, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Benjamin and Arlene Shroeder Short.
She attended River Hills School. Rose worked at Goodwill Industries for many years and attended Newel Post Adult Day Services and EPI Day Habilitation Program.
Survived by: her special friend, Willie Levi; and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to EPI, PO Box 4090, Waterloo 50704 or Permanent Planning Inc. 4901 University Ave. Ste D, Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Rose loved animals, shopping, music, television, Marilyn Monroe and was good at connecting with others. She loved attending Nazareth Lutheran Church and looked forward to her camp every summer. She was very involved in volunteering around the community with her Day Habilitation Program, and she enjoyed spending time with Willie Levi.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Short as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.