WATERLOO —- Rose Marie Earnest, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 9, at UnityPointHealth-Allen Hospital.
She was born July 15, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Harrison and Vada (Miller) Earnest. Rose graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1951. She worked at the Piggly Wiggly, until deciding she wanted to become a nurse. Rose then went to Broadlawns School of Nursing, graduating in 1962. She attended Drake University for pre-med classes. Rose also took post-graduate classes at the University of Iowa.
She began working at Allen Memorial Hospital as a nurse in 1962, retiring after 50 years in 2012 as the administrator of Infection Control. She also taught classes at Hawkeye Community College for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy for infection control. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, where she was the church organist.
Survivors: a sister, Wanda Holm of Denver; a sister-in-law, Kathy Earnest of Waterloo; nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, James Earnest; and a sister, Margaret Henkle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Grace Fellowship Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: A memorial fund is being established.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Rose played organ at many weddings, funerals and special occasions. She was very involved with Lowell School. Rose volunteered reading and set up pen pals between Grace Fellowship Church and Lowell Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.