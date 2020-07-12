Rose M. Cooper-Spates

Rose enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her kids and grandkids and having a good time. The devastating loss of Rose will forever be felt in our hearts. Her service could be compared to the fruits of the spirit; her gentleness could be seen through her love, joy and peace. Her goodness, kindness and gentleness were seen in her mannerisms and approach with people. Rose will be remembered saying, “Don’t boo-hoo over me.” Rose, rest well and know you will forever be loved.