(1956-2020)
Rose M. Cooper-Spates, 64, of Waterloo crossed over to greet the Lord on July 7, 2020 in her home, of natural causes. She was born February 2, 1956 in Starksville, MS. She was the daughter of John Turner Spates and Annie Bell Patrick.
Rose graduated from West High School in Waterloo, IA in 1975 and completed her Associates in Interior Design from Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1979. She was formerly employed at Sears, Montgomery Ward, Powers, IBP, Waterloo Center for the Arts, AARP and self-employed.
Rose is survived by her husband, Dorray Cooper of Waterloo; a special friend, Reggie, of Waterloo; four sons, Damean Spates, DaTarius Spates (Rocheca), Dorondis Cooper (CaMay Davis) of Waterloo and Dorraylan Spates (Megan) of Sioux City; one daughter, DarNaija Cooper (Deondrae Washington); 17 grandkids and five great-grandkids; four sisters, Leenora (Eddie) Spates, Bettye Spates (Terrence) and Darlene (Arthur) Spates, all of Waterloo and Barbra (Pat) Magee of Haltom, TX; two brothers, Willie (Mary) Outlaw and John A. (Patricia) Spates, both of Waterloo; a host of nieces and nephews; and her two best friends, Cindy Petterson and Cecil Tillman of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Clara Spates and Annie McNealy; three brothers, Andrew (Dorothy), John and Felix; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents.
Rose enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her kids and grandkids and having a good time. The devastating loss of Rose will forever be felt in our hearts. Her service could be compared to the fruits of the spirit; her gentleness could be seen through her love, joy and peace. Her goodness, kindness and gentleness were seen in her mannerisms and approach with people. Rose will be remembered saying, “Don’t boo-hoo over me.” Rose, rest well and know you will forever be loved.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 2002 Mulberry Street.
Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Monday from 11 am-1 pm with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
