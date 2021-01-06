Rose M. Boji

February 23, 1929-January 3, 2021

Rose M. Boji age 91 of New Hampton, Iowa died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with Rev. Brian Dellaert celebrating the Mass. There will not be a public visitation.

The general public is invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Rose was born February 23, 1929, in Lawler, Iowa to Leonard and Kate (Scally) Quillin. She was the oldest of five Quillan children. She attended school in Lawler and graduated from Lawler Catholic Schools in 1946. She went on to attend Upper Iowa University where she received her diploma in education. Rose taught for many years in various schools including, Charles City, Vinton, Grundy Center, and later on at St. Luke's Catholic School.