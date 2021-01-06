Rose M. Boji
February 23, 1929-January 3, 2021
Rose M. Boji age 91 of New Hampton, Iowa died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with Rev. Brian Dellaert celebrating the Mass. There will not be a public visitation.
The general public is invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Rose was born February 23, 1929, in Lawler, Iowa to Leonard and Kate (Scally) Quillin. She was the oldest of five Quillan children. She attended school in Lawler and graduated from Lawler Catholic Schools in 1946. She went on to attend Upper Iowa University where she received her diploma in education. Rose taught for many years in various schools including, Charles City, Vinton, Grundy Center, and later on at St. Luke's Catholic School.
In her early years of teaching, she met her future husband, Byron Boji, fresh off the Notre Dame football field. Byron and Rose were married on February 11, 1956, at Mt. Carmel Church in Lawler, Iowa. To this union four children were born, Jeff, Kyle, Kevin, and Bryce. Rose and Byron started their life together in Wadena, Iowa then moved to New Hampton, Iowa, Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, Bellevue, Nebraska, and Schaumburg, Illinois before returning back to the Lawler Area.
In the boy's early years, she was a devoted mother and housewife who loved to attend all their sporting events and was their biggest cheerleader. Eventually, Rose went back to her teaching career and had a positive impact on the lives of so many students at St. Luke's Catholic School and also at Turkey Valley as a substitute. She loved her students.
Rose retired to the New Hampton area and was very independent and very faithful to her church Holy Family Parish, right up until the time shortly before her passing. She was a very proud grandparent to six grandchildren and one great-grandson who she loved very much.
Rose is survived by her four sons; Jeff (Melissa) Boji of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Kyle Boji of Bridgeton, Missouri, Kevin (Lori) Boji of Riverside, Missouri, and Bryce (Michele) Boji of Ionia, Iowa; six grandchildren, Shana (Mike Krempges), Sydney Boji, Harrison Boji, Brennan Boji, Peyton Boji, Brylie Boji; one great-grandchild, Bennet Boji Krempges.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers Jim Quillin and Jack Quillin; two sisters Ella Greelis, Sister Mary Jacqueline.
