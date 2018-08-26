NEW HAMPTON -- Rose Marie Sullivan Koelbl, 65, of La Crosse, Wis., formerly of New Hampton, died July 30 at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
She was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., daughter of Russell James Sullivan and Delores Marie (Reicherts) Sullivan Otteson. On Aug. 7, 1999, she married Robert Vincent Koelbl in La Crosse. Rose attended the Nashua High School and worked at ORC Industries in La Crosse.
Survived by: her husband, of West Salem, Wis.; her siblings, Kathy (Brad) Eikenberry of Mesa, Ariz., William (Lisa) Sullivan of Santa Maria, Calif., Tom (Anita) Sullivan of Nashua, Judy Nixon (Steve) of Briggs, Idaho, and Linda (Doug) Hensley of Dike; several nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Gilbert Otteson; a brother-in-law, Bill Nixon; and her in-laws, Robert and Agnes Koelbl.
Celebration of Life gathering: from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in the Sun Room at the Hill View Health Care Center in La Crosse. Burial is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Sunnyside Memory Gardens, rural Charles City. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: are preferred.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
She loved all her co-workers and had the personality to create friends out of co-workers as well as her health care providers. Rose greeted everyone she met with a huge smile and made them feel welcome. Music was a big part of Rose’s life. In her free time she enjoyed cross-word puzzles and word search books.
