(1944-2019)
GREENE -- Rose Marie Klunder, 74, of Greene, died Thursday, April 11, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born on April 17, 1944, in Charles City, Floyd County, daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Parker) Merfeld. She married Richard William Klunder on June 2, 1962, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Rose graduated from Rockford High School in 1962. She became a homemaker and a mother, then worked at First State Bank of Greene; she worked as a teller for many years and then was promoted to manager. In 1996 Lincoln Savings Bank took over First State Bank. Rose remained working with LSB until her retirement in 2006.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a member of St. Isidore Circle and made her talents available where needed.
Survived by: two daughters, Kelly (Rafael) Morales of Dike and Kara (Jim) Trotter of Aledo, Texas; three sons, Brook (Krisine) Klunder of Cedar Falls, Cameron (Nancy) Klunder of Albany, Ga., and Darin (Shelley) Klunder of Evensdale; 15 grandchildren, Ashley and Kelsey Morales, Noah (fiancee Beca Wardell) Klunder, Owen, Sara and Vada Klunder, Brandon (AC) Klunder, Whittney Hodge, Cody (Bri) Klunder, Brayden Klunder, Colton (Gina) Card, Jake, Dora and Lucy Trotter; a great-granddaughter on the way; three sisters, Sharon (Marlyn) Wunsch, Bonnie (Jim) Knapp and Nettie (Ron) Ascher, all of Greene; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother-in-law, Jim Meek; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, April 14, at Retz Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the Rose Klunder Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Greene 50636.
Condolences may be left at www.retzfh.com.
Rose liked to work puzzles, did crocheting, worked on her collections, and never missed an auction. She especially treasured the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Rose was very excited to have her first great- granddaughter on the way.
