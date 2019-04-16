WATERLOO — Rose Catherine Duncan, 86, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 13, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born June 24, 1932 in Sheldon, daughter of Henry and Annie Jungers Dittman. She married Robert Leonard Duncan on July 23, 1954, at the Marine Corps base in Opa-locka, Fla.; he died May 2, 2011.
Rose was a homemaker and also worked at St. Vincent de Paul. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, formerly St. John Catholic Church.
Survived by: three sons, Michael (Mary) Duncan of North St. Paul, Minn., Patrick (Lora) Duncan of Wellsburg and Dan Duncan of Waterloo; three daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Smith of Davenport, Mary (Kent) Johannsen of La Porte City and Theresa (Dean) Aikey of Plainfield; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Dittman of Burbank, Calif.; and a brother, Richard (Mary) Dittman of Tennessee.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, James Duncan; a grandson, Jeremy Duncan; four sisters, Virginia Holmes Sr., Mary Ruth Dittman, Geraldine Freeman and Joanne Robson; two brothers, Francis and Robert Dittman; and an infant sister.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.