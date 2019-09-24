(1933-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Rosann “Rosie” Toale, 86, of Independence, died Saturday, Sept. 21, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1933, in the Middlefield Township in rural Winthrop, daughter of Bernard and Elaine (Short) Gaffney. She married John “Jack” L. Toale on May 3, 1952, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville.
Rosie was a 1950 graduate of Winthrop High School in Winthrop and moved to Independence shortly after graduating. She worked as a bookkeeper, first for Farmers State Bank and later for Security State Bank for more than 30 years. In 1978 Jack and Rosie established Toale Oil, where Rosie worked as the bookkeeper until 1999.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, St. John’s Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary, and the SilverSneakers exercise group.
Survived by: her children, Debbie Bussey of Fairfax, John (Heidi) Toale of Arnolds Park, Cindy Toale of Cedar Rapids, Dan (Debbie) Toale and Terry (Susie) Toale, both of Independence, Angie (Brad) Horstmann of Cedar Rapids and Randy (Tiffany) Toale of Independence; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, two brothers, Daniel Gaffney of Lamont and Pete (JoAnne) Gaffney of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents, Bernard and Elaine Gaffney, her husband of 46 years, Jack; a son-in-law, Roger Bussey; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Gaffney
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7:30 p.m. parish vigil service, at the Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Rosie Toale Memorial Fund at BankIowa, 230 First St. E, Independence 50644.
She loved to spend time with her family and attend her grandchildren’s school events. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed playing cards, attending Bingo and traveling to casinos. Rosie loved to go on car cruises with Jack, and they were members of Early Ford V8 Club.
