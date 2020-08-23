Rosalie M. Dann

(1933-2020)
Rosalie Mary Dann, age 87, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the eldest of 17 children, the daughter of Howard Arthur and Irene Mary (Warnke) Hall on January 27, 1933, in New Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from the Nashua High School in 1951.
On February 7, 1953, Rosalie was united in marriage with Robert Allen Dann at the Army Base in Laughton, Oklahoma, where they lived their first few years. Following Bob’s enlistment, they returned to Iowa and had lived in the communities of Waterloo, Janesville and Denver, before settling in Parkersburg. In her early years she worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo and later worked many years at Russ’s Sportsmans Lounge in Parkersburg as a cook. She was always available and eager to help take care of family and friends whenever needed.
In Rosalie’s younger years she was an active and faithful member of the Lutheran Church in Nashua, Iowa, where she was baptized and confirmed and later taught Sunday School. Rosalie was known for her wonderful cooking and always made more than enough for those who might stop by. Her specialty was preparing the goods that were brought to her such as asparagus, mushrooms, fresh fish, or any type of wild game. She worked her large garden every year and canned her produce. She enjoyed fishing with her family on trips to Minnesota at Lake Tetonka. Her family was her life and she enjoyed spending time with them all.
Rosalie passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dann in October of 1986, two sons, Michael Lynn Dann and Craig Allen Dann, her parents, two brothers, William (Marilyn) Hall and Charles Heidt, and two sisters, Joyce (Jim) Maddox, and Dora Moran.
She is survived by three daughters, Susan Dann of Cape Coral, FL, Brenda (Wendell) Meester of Parkersburg, and Rosemary (Brian Schmit) Shadlow of Jesup; Kevin Dann of Parkersburg; 13 grandchildren, Angie (Jay) Hansel, Jenny Barrett, Stacy (Michael) Ascher, Jason Meester, Benjamin (Kate) Shadlow, Ashlie Davis, Crisstina (Jerrold) Manago, Sheila Shadlow, Stephen Walters, Nicole (John) Bierbrodt, Brandy Dann, Anthony Dann and Michael Dann; 20 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Howard (Bonnie) Hall of Hawkeye, Darrell (Carol) Heidt of Allison, Richard Heidt and Lee (Marsha) Heidt, both of Cedar Rapids, and Roland (Lori) Heidt of Dike; seven sisters, Betty (William) Wadey of Charles City, Helen Gillespie of Kansas City, MO, Cheryl (Daryl) Bowers of McIntyre, Shirley Blanchard, Linda Liddell, Connie (Junior) Folkers, and Jolene Yanda all of Cedar Rapids.
Graveside Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 24, 2020 at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
