Rosalie M. Dann

(1933-2020)

Rosalie Mary Dann, age 87, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the eldest of 17 children, the daughter of Howard Arthur and Irene Mary (Warnke) Hall on January 27, 1933, in New Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from the Nashua High School in 1951.

On February 7, 1953, Rosalie was united in marriage with Robert Allen Dann at the Army Base in Laughton, Oklahoma, where they lived their first few years. Following Bob’s enlistment, they returned to Iowa and had lived in the communities of Waterloo, Janesville and Denver, before settling in Parkersburg. In her early years she worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo and later worked many years at Russ’s Sportsmans Lounge in Parkersburg as a cook. She was always available and eager to help take care of family and friends whenever needed.