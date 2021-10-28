September 10, 1928-October 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Rosalee Irene McMullen, age 93, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at her son’s home in Arthur, IL.

Rosalee was born September 10, 1928, in New Hartford, the daughter of Lee and Lola (Cortright) Bass. She graduated from New Hartford High School in the class of 1946. On June 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Raymond McMullen in New Hartford. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2011. Rosalee worked as a secretary at Viking Pump before working in secretarial and loan processing for American Federal Bank in Cedar Falls.

Rosalee is survived by her son, Michael (Colette) McMullen of Arthur, IL; her daughter, Jodie (Doug) Bonwell of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Heather (Nelson) Miller of Arthur, IL, Dawn (Tyler) Boddy of Lovington, IL, Stacy (Clark) Purnell of Moline, IL, Courtney (Stuart) Craig of Cedar Falls, Clayton (Shannon) Bonwell of Milwaukee, WI, and Benjamin Bonwell of Madison, WI; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Kay Masters of Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be 11am Friday, October 29, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Lincolnland Hospice. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com