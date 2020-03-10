Rosalee Hagenow

She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Claremore, Okla., the daughter of Felix and Wanda (Whitford) O'Neal. Rosalee married Dennis Herbert Hagenow on Aug. 12, 1966, in Marion. She was a graduate of Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Okla., attended the University of Oklahoma and earned her bachelor's degree in art history from the University of Northern Iowa. Rosalee was a technical illustrator at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and later at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis. She managed Hagenow Properties for many years. Rosalee was active in the PTO at Northern University High School (Price Lab), assisted with the Talented and Gifted Program at AEA 7 (now Central Rivers AEA 267) and was an active volunteer in both educational and church programs at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.