Rosalee Hagenow

(1946-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Rosalee Arlene Hagenow, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 6, at the Western Home Deery Suites, Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Claremore, Okla., the daughter of Felix and Wanda (Whitford) O'Neal. Rosalee married Dennis Herbert Hagenow on Aug. 12, 1966, in Marion. She was a graduate of Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Okla., attended the University of Oklahoma and earned her bachelor's degree in art history from the University of Northern Iowa. Rosalee was a technical illustrator at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and later at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis. She managed Hagenow Properties for many years. Rosalee was active in the PTO at Northern University High School (Price Lab), assisted with the Talented and Gifted Program at AEA 7 (now Central Rivers AEA 267) and was an active volunteer in both educational and church programs at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Christopher (Amanda) Hagenow of Urbandale; a daughter, Susan (Kirk) Hetzel of Eden Prairie, Minn.; five grandchildren, Owen, Noah and Sophia Hagenow, and Calvin and James Hetzel; a brother, Gerald (Carolyn) O'Neal of Owasso, Okla.; and a sister, Gloria (Richard) Skaggs of Crowley, Texas.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date. Visitation is for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Rosalee was a loving wife and mother.
Service information
10:30AM
7401 University Ave
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.