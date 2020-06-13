Rosabelle Praglin

Rosabelle (Rose) Praglin of Waterloo died on June 8th at Friendship Village in Waterloo. Rose was born December 13, 1927, in Worcester, MA, daughter of Morris Saul and Cora (Krock) Wolfson. She married Julius Praglin on June 12, 1949. She was an alumna of Classical High School, Worcester; Case Western Reserve University (B.S.); and the University of Connecticut (M.A.), earning her university degrees while raising three daughters. She taught in Ohio, MA and CT. Rose is predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Judith (Rick) Robbins of Falmouth, MA; Laura Praglin (Kenneth Atkinson) of Cedar Falls; and Martha (Michael) Smith of Durham, CT; grandchildren, Kelly, Kaitlyn, and Scott; and her devoted brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Marcia Wolfson of Worcester, MA. Services will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Friendship Village, Waterloo; University of Northern Iowa Foundation, Cedar Falls, for minority student social work scholarships; Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo; or the donor's choice.