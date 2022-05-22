Rosa Swan (Lindquist)
November 1, 1951-May 9, 2022
Rosa Swan, caring wife and beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend died at home from gastric cancer at the age of 70.
She was born in Breitenlesau, Germany to Georg and Barbara Krug. She married William Swan on April 13, 2000 in Jamaica.
Rosa is survived by her husband, daughter Charlene (Brandon) Bunger, Chad Lindquist, Grandchildren Alexandria (Brent) Sanders, Zachary (Dana) Lindquist, Calista Bunger, Ashton (Teresa) Lindquist, Gavin Bunger, and Jake Lindquist, and great-granddaughter RosaLynn Lindquist, siblings Elisabeth (Karl Heinz) Zhanleiter, Anni (Hans) Grossman, Ludwig (Anita) Krug, Herbert (Veronika) Krug, and Erika (Hermann) Knorl.
Preceded in death by her parents and niece Corinna Knorl.
Following Rosa's wishes, there will be no service or ceremony. In lui of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Children Hospital or Cedar Vally Hospice.
