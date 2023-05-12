Ronnie Lee Maifeld

October 29, 1960-May 6, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Ronnie Lee Maifeld, 62, of Cedar Falls, died at his home Saturday, May 6, 2023. Ronnie was born October 29, 1960 in Cedar Falls to the late Donald Rae and Dorothy Ann (Folkers) Maifeld. Following his graduation from Cedar Falls High School he honorably served in the US Army. Ronnie worked for Iowa Ham Canning later Tyson Foods for nearly 20 years as a processor.

Ronnie was an avid hobbyist and model maker. His keen eye for detail and in-depth knowledge of history led him to recreating several very authentic military recreations from the past. He also had a great deal of love for all animals, especially cats and dogs. Most will remember Ronnie for his quiet, soft spoken demeanor and sweet personality.

He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia (Luis A.) Silva of Lake Worth, Florida and Teresa (Steve Novak) Maifeld of Cedar Falls; nephew and nieces, Joseph Maifeld, Ariane Fagerland and Makala Wilson. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marcia Maifeld and a brother, Greg Maifeld.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Animal Rescue League. www.DahlFuneralHome.com