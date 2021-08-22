December 14, 1943-August 18, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Ronald W. Fliss, 77, of Cedar Falls, went “placidly through the noise and haste,” passing away Wednesday, August 18 at Mercy One Hospital Cedar Falls.
He was born December 14, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Charles W. and Lillian Bahl Fliss
He attended West Waterloo High School and graduated from Iowa State University with two Bachelors in Engineering. He worked for numerous years as an engineer at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo prior to his retirement in 2008.
Survived by: Daughter, Marta Lynch, son-in-law, Frank Lynch and grand-daughter, Abriana Lynch, all of Mexico, Missouri; Daughter, Denise Roberts and grand-daughter Felicia Roberts, Orange County, California; two brothers, Robert (Pam) Fliss of Tucson, AZ, and Michael (Harriet) Fliss of Spirit Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Norbert Fliss; three sisters, Geraldine (Gary) Denny, Karen (Gary) Poppe, and Mary Ann Fliss, in infancy; nephew Eddie Poppe and niece Teri Fliss Schall.
Ron never knew a stranger and was not shy when it came to singing enthusiastically, celebrating Holidays in high style, and sharing his sense of humor and laughter. He loved Elvis Presley, Diet Pepsi, and the color red. He strived to live his life by the “Desiderata” and loved his family with his “whole heart, whole soul, and whole mind.” Rest in Peace, Papa.
Public visitation will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family
