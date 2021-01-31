Ronald Versluis, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Western Home Deery Suites from Parkinson’s Disease with complications from COVID 19. He was born July 9, 1941 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Emil and Madeleine (Waerenborg) Versluis. Ron married Nancy (Pfeifer) Huntley on May 16, 1981 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Ron worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, his last position on the J Hook line at the Engine Works. He also worked for several local farmers. Ron is now pursuing his favorite hobby of fishing with his three brothers, Bob, Jim and Tom.