July 9, 1941-January 17, 2021

Ronald Versluis, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Western Home Deery Suites from Parkinson’s Disease with complications from COVID 19. He was born July 9, 1941 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Emil and Madeleine (Waerenborg) Versluis. Ron married Nancy (Pfeifer) Huntley on May 16, 1981 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Ron worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, his last position on the J Hook line at the Engine Works. He also worked for several local farmers. Ron is now pursuing his favorite hobby of fishing with his three brothers, Bob, Jim and Tom.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Versluis, of Cedar Falls; his son, Darren (Tammy) Versluis, of Denver, IA, and his estranged daughters, Rhonda Schmit and Dawn (Scott) Segebarth; his step children, Jill Davis of Colorado and Troy (Julie) Huntley of Minneapolis; five grandchildren and five step grandchildren, and three sisters, Helen Fernau, Jane Lickess and Audrie Hahn.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bob, Jim and Tom, and three sisters, Grace Fernau, Fritz Meier and Jean Welch.

Services will be private. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

