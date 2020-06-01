× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1935-2020)

Ronald Stuber, 84, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born September 17, 1935, to Donald and Grace Eunice Stuber. He married Lucrettia Holms on November 26, 1955, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from West High School in Waterloo, Iowa, in 1953.

He worked at John Deere’s for 32 years retiring in 1987. The next 33 years he spent traveling, enjoying family, and his hobbies.

He is survived by his wife Lucrettia, daughters Julie and Jill of Florida, a brother Jim, sister Ann, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and a son.

His most precious asset was his family, and he will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held in Waterloo, Iowa, at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.

