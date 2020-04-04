Ronald S. Peine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1956-2020)

FAIRBANK — Ronald Scott Peine, 64, of Fairbank, died Thursday, April 2, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Wallace Peine and Phyllis (Callies) Peine. Ron graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1974. He worked at John Deere from 1974 until 2013, retiring after 39 years of employment. Ron married Sue (Sherrer) Peine on Aug. 7, 1976.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Kelli (Shawn) Sams of Cedar Rapids and Jamie (Justin) Diers of Sumner; three grandchildren, Briggs, Lilly, and Easton; and two stepgrandchildren, Sami and Hunter; siblings, Deb (Galen) Heineman, Rich (Carol) Peine, Andrea (Randy) Gerstenberger and Al (Amy) Peine; aunts, Joyce, Jeannie and Coena; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and his little buddy, Romeo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Dan; and his grandparents.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date with inurnment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.

Ron’s family would like to extend a special thank you to family and friends as well as the UnityPoint-Allen Hospital Cancer Treatment Center. You all are angels. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races and watching them on TV. Ron loved going to Las Vegas with his wife.

