Ronald Green

Ronald “Ronnie” E. Green

(1948-2019)

WATERLOO — Ronald “Ronnie” E. Green, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at MercyOne Cedar Falls.

He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Charles and Alice Robinson Green. He married Angela Gillum on Oct. 15, 2011, in Waterloo.

Ronald was employed by the University of Northern Iowa in the Office of Enrollment until his retirement in 2010. After retirement he was an adjunct professor at Hawkeye Community College. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, Marcellus Green, Denico Green, and Aaron Gillum-Green; a stepson, Kaiden Gillum; two daughters, Krystal Morris and Shundrea Trotty; two stepdaughters, Rose and Joyce Levingston; 29 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Della Seay; and two brothers, Lloyd and Joseph “Tom” Green.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Ronnie Green Jr.; a sister, Myna “Jeanette” Davis; and a grandson.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, with full military rites by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is handling the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

