Ronald ‘Ron' Sturch

(1936-2020)

WATERLOO – Ronald E. “Ron” Sturch, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from complications of an aneurysm.

Ron was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Harley M. and Lela B. Nettleton Sturch. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954 and obtained his B.A. in education at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army.

Ron married Aline Virginia Grove on Aug. 15, 1958, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Waterloo. He was a teacher at Hazleton Community Schools for three years, then in the Waterloo Community School District at Edison Elementary, West Jr. High and West High School, retiring in 1995. He was a basketball, football, and track and field coach, and also an official for the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Conference for 35 years.

He was a member of Martin Lodge 624 A.F. & A.M.

Survivors: his wife; three sons, Dean (Shelly) Sturch‚ Douglas Sturch‚ and David (Missie) Sturch‚ all of Waterloo; and four grandchildren, Samantha (Kevin) Schmidtke, Bridget Sturch, Dawson Sturch, and Landon Sturch.