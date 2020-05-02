Ronald ‘Ron' Sturch

(1936-2020)
WATERLOO – Ronald E. “Ron” Sturch, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from complications of an aneurysm.
Ron was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Harley M. and Lela B. Nettleton Sturch. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954 and obtained his B.A. in education at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army.
Ron married Aline Virginia Grove on Aug. 15, 1958, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Waterloo. He was a teacher at Hazleton Community Schools for three years, then in the Waterloo Community School District at Edison Elementary, West Jr. High and West High School, retiring in 1995. He was a basketball, football, and track and field coach, and also an official for the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Conference for 35 years.
He was a member of Martin Lodge 624 A.F. & A.M.
Survivors: his wife; three sons, Dean (Shelly) Sturch‚ Douglas Sturch‚ and David (Missie) Sturch‚ all of Waterloo; and four grandchildren, Samantha (Kevin) Schmidtke, Bridget Sturch, Dawson Sturch, and Landon Sturch.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Darlyne Payton; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Sturch.
Services: Private family memorial service will be held; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard funeral honor guard.
Memorials: to the Waterloo West High School Ronald Sturch Memorial Track Scholarship, c/o Dr. Anthony Pappas, director of athletics, 425 E. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Ron was inducted into the Waterloo West High School Hall of Fame, UNI Athletics Hall of Fame, Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame and Iowa Coaches Hall of Fame. He devoted his life to his family, as well as his student athletes — teaching, coaching, and officiating.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.