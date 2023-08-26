EVANSDALE—Ronald “Ron” Nichols, 88, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born August 30, 1934, in Waterloo, son of Glen and Geneva (Ohloff) Nichols.

Ron graduated in 1953 from Waterloo East High School. He served in the Navy Reserves. On November 20, 1954, Ron married Jurly Gustafson at the Moline Gospel Temple, Moline, Il.

Ron started out building houses in Waterloo and Evansdale with his dad and brothers. He then worked for John Deere before opening Nichols TV and Appliance in Evansdale. He was the owner of Nichols Home Improvement and Countertop Shop.

Ron was an honorable member of the Evansdale community. He was the youngest elected Mayor of Evansdale, serving from 1972-1976. He was currently a member of the City Council, a role he had served several times before. Above all, Ron was a family guy.

Ron is survived by his wife, Jurly; children: Susan (Brad) Schneiderman, Alan (Leslie) Nichols, Thomas (Janet) Nichols, all of Evansdale, Bryan (Hector Aviles) Nichols of Wilton Manors, Fl, and Brenda (Rodney) Miller, of Elk Run Heights; brothers: Robert (Bobbie) Nichols, Bill (Mary) Nichols, Marlin (Becky Vauthier) Nichols all of Evansdale; sisters: Glenda Gehrke Larson of Cedar Falls, and Cathy (Doug) Sheeley of La Porte City; sisters-in-law Norma and Betty Nichols; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Terry; granddaughter Lindsay Nichols; brothers John, Gerald, and Lores Nichols; sister Joanne Chase; brothers-in-law Steve Gehrke and Jim Larson; and sisters-in-law Diane Nichols and Arlita Nichols.

Services 10:00 AM Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation Wednesday, August 30, 4:00-7:00 at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. www.LockeFuneralServices.com