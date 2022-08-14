January 21, 1935-August 8, 2022

Ronald “Ron” Lee Sells, 87, died Monday, August 8th at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. A family directed memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 20th at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W. 4th St., Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Beaver Grove Cemetery in New Hartford. Memorials may be directed to the family. Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo is assisting the families.

Ron was born on January 21, 1935, in New Hartford, Iowa, to his parents Earl & Frances (Hyde) Sells. He attended school in New Hartford, graduating in the class of 1953. After high school, Ron proudly enlisted in the National Guard.

He worked as a long-time welder but also owned several gas stations throughout the years including: Ron’s DX in Waterloo and the Crossroads Philips station, for 5 years.

Ron was a member of the Odd Fellows, the Turkey Foot Long Rifles, the Smokey Ridge Muzzle Loaders out of Steamboat Rock, IA and the Iowa River Muzzle Loaders out of Marshalltown. He was also a 30-year lead guitar member of the band, 3 of a Kind. In Ron’s earlier years, he was very involved in stock car racing.

Ron is survived by his children Timothy (Diana) Sells of Dysart, IA Angie (Doug) Buffington of Morrison, IA, Dan Sells (special friend Wren Einck) of Reinbeck, IA and Jody (Larry) Nielsen of Parkersburg, IA; grandchildren Rena (Lucas Peter) Sells, Russ Sells, Nikki Nielsen, Kevin Sells and Kylee Sells; great-grandchildren Paisley & Vincent; brother Darrell (Jan) Sells of Cedar Falls; several nieces and nephews. He rejoins in Heaven his parents; sister Earllene Smith; daughter-in-law Debra Sells.