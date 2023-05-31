Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

August 14, 1945-May 28, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Ronald “Ron” L. Frost, 77, of Gilbertville, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

He was born August 14, 1945, son of Leander and Magdalen (Schares) Frost. Ron graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1963. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves serving from 1965-1971. He worked at John Deere for 37.5 years, retiring in 2001. Ron was also a licensed realtor, serving the Cedar Valley for over 25 years, finally retiring in 2019. Ron married Mary McMahon on November 27, 1998 at their home in Gilbertville.

Ron was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed visits to the casino every now and then and playing Double Down at home. Ron’s pride and joy were his kids and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frost of Gilbertville; sons, Cory (Melissa) Frost of Tiffin, and Eric Frost (Rachael Bruno) of Gilbertville; six grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Hayden, Kash, Harper, and Jayce; brothers, Randy (Diana) Frost of Unionville, MO, and Lee (Laura) Frost of Jesup; sister, Helene (Luis) Reyes of Littleton; sisters-in-law, Kathy Frost, LaDonna Frost, Julie Frost all of Gilbertville, and Tammy Bronemann of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kennedy Frost; brothers, Merrill, Tony, Irv and Joe Frost; sisters, Mary Weber and Marlene Cunningham; brother-in-law, Tom Weber; and nephew, Todd Frost.

Public Visitation: 4-7pm, Thursday, June 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Funeral Mass: 10:30am, Friday, June 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville with visitation an hour prior.

Reception: immediately following Mass at American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Please visit www.hagarywaychoffgrarup.com to share online condolences with the family.