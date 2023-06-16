Ronald “Rocky” Preece

July 25, 1961-June 9, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Ronald “Rocky” Preece, 61, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly on Friday, 6/9/2023. He was born 7/25/1961, in Kansas City, Kansas, son of James and Patricia (Cutler) Preece. Rocky attended Cedar Falls High School then entered the Iowa National Guard serving for over 30 years including a deployment to Iraq in 2008. He held other jobs over the years including Doty Construction, Zanotti Armor, Bertch Cabinet, Black Hawk Waste, Benton’s Sand and Gravel and, most recently, Arends Excavating.

Rocky embarked on several journeys of companionship first marrying Elizabeth Wise, then Roxanne Niedert. He finally found his soulmate, Jane Pepperling-Preece and their marriage was a testament to the power of love and resilience.

Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Laura (Ackles) Preece; and his father-in-law, Robert Salsbury. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jane; his sons: Timothy Preece of Waterloo, Steven Pepperling of Cedar Falls, Michael Preece of Dubuque, Bradley Preece of Evansdale, Khaled (Cassie) Aljohar of Rochester, Minnesota; Mikal (September) Pepperling of Elk Run Heights; Dakoda (Leigha) Pepperling of Evansdale; and his daughter, Gabrielle Pepperling of Cedar Falls; his grandchildren: Emma Preece, Evelyn Preece, Nora Aljohar, Rainah Pepperling and Asad Aljohar; his brothers: James C. Preece of Jackson, Tennessee, David (Lisa) Preece of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, Jerry Preece of Cedar Falls and Robert Preece of Joliet, Illinois; his sister, Janine Preece of Cedar Falls; his step-brothers: James Ackles, Scott Ackles and Robbie Ackles; step-sister, Tammy Boyer of Cedar Falls; his mother-in-law, Suzanne Salsbury; and beloved aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loved ones.

Rocky’s Funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, 6/17/2023, with Visitation on Friday from 4-7:00 pm both at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.