Ronald Randy Knudson
October 10, 1947-February 12, 2021

Ronald Randy Knudson, 73, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at LifeCare Center of Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska following a lengthy illness.

Ron was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on October 10, 1947, the son of Ronald G. And Ethel Knudson. Ron moved with his family to Denver, Iowa, at age 5 and graduated from Denver Community Schools in 1965. He attended LaCrosse State University and enlisted in the US Navy and served primarily in the Philippines from 1966-1969. Upon discharge, Ron attended Ellsworth College and UNI. Ron was originally employed by Northwestern Bell in Waterloo with the majority of his career in Omaha, Nebraska, where he retired from US West.

Although Ron did not have children of his own, he was a loving and caring uncle to his niece and nephew and their children. He enjoyed traveling and cherished time with his friends. Ron was a frequent contributor to several youth services in the Omaha area, supporting children and the needs of the community.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Ethel. He is survived by his brother, John (Pat) Knudson of Denver, his nephew Kyle (Corrie) Knudson of Forest Lake, Minnesota, his niece Jamie (Tim) Smith of Overland Park, Kansas and his great nieces and nephews, Maija and Finn Knudson and Isaiah, Ava and Trejan Smith.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. The family suggests any memorials may be made to Youth Emergency Services or Open Door Mission, Omaha, Nebraska or to the Acker Matthias American Legion Post #653 in Denver, Iowa. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379

