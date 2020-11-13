April 24, 1947-November 10, 2020

Ronald R. Steward, 73 of Mason City passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Ronald Russell Steward was born April 24, 1947 in Independence, Iowa, the son of Russell King and Ruth Lucille (Kennicott) Steward. He graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1965. Ron married Yvonne Hoye on July 13, 1968 in Mason City and the couple was blessed with three children, Chris, Renée and Chad. The family made their home in Mason City and though the couple later parted ways, they maintained a great friendship. Ron was a successful businessman, beginning his career at Sears, eventually went on to own and operate the Floor to Ceiling Store. Ron discovered his passion for land development, many of his projects can be seen throughout North Iowa.

Ron was a family man whose greatest joy was becoming a grandfather. He enjoyed time spent with his family at sporting events, activities, Mason City Hockey Association and was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan. Ron enjoyed trips to the casino in his mustang convertible, dancing, always ready for a party and could cheer anyone up with his smile. Ron’s friends were irreplaceable and many of them became family.