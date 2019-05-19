Ronald R. McGregor

(1930-2019)
NASHUA — Ronald Ralph McGregor, 88, of Nashua, died at home Wednesday, May 15.
He was born June 24, 1930, in rural Nashua, son of Kenneth and Florence (Wilcox) McGregor. He married Grace Colburn on June 12, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Plainfield.
He was a 1948 graduate of Nashua High School. He attended Mankato Business School in Mankato, Minn., and then served in the U.S. Army for two years. His farming career spanned his entire lifetime, growing crops, raising livestock, owning horses and doing daily tasks on the farm. He was active on many different boards including IBIA Board, Nashua School Board, Nashua-Plainfield School Board, Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, First Security Bank Board member, United Methodist Church Board and was the Beef Superintendent for 4-H.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Steven (Ann) McGregor of Charles City, Roger (Mindy) McGregor of Van Meter and Clark McGregor of Nashua; two daughters, Ruth (Brian) Bierschenk of Nashua and Susan (Tracy) Wright of Omaha, Neb.; his grandchildren, Aaron (Jen) McGregor, Phillip McGregor, Elizabeth (David) Charlson, Emily McGregor, Alex McGregor, Mariah McGregor, Megan (Wiatt) Olson, Kelly (Kyle) Poppe, Ben Bierschenk, Natalie Wright and Matthew Wright; his great-grandchildren, Gabriella McGregor, Reagan McGregor, Tyler McGregor, Wesley Charlson, Eva Charlson, Addison Olson, Ashton Olson, Koen and Kabri Poppe; and a brother, Harold (Jean) McGregor of Owatonna, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Malcolm (Patricia) McGregor; and a grandson, John McGregor.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the United Methodist Church, Nashua, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour before services at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com
Being a farmer was who Ron was, and it was what he was put on this earth to do. He loved technology and innovation and was a horse lover. Family meant everything to Ron, and he was devoted to them, always calling and talking to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.