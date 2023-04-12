April 9, 2023

GREELEY-Ronald Peter Palmersheim, 89, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, at his home in Greeley.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Palmersheim of Greeley; his seven children, Gene (Margaret) Palmersheim of Greeley, Karen (Scot) Michelson of Fayette, Kevin (Paula) Palmersheim of Delaware, Mark (Debra) Palmersheim of Ridgeway, Mike (Nancy Walton) Palmersheim of Anamosa, Jon (Deanna) Palmersheim of Ankeny, and Chris (Jenn) Palmersheim of Edgewood; 32 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren with two on the way; daughter-in-law, Karen Palmersheim of Earlville; two sisters, Mary Louise (Paul) Reuter of Waterloo and Rita Rosauer of Gilbertville.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson presiding.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa., with Scripture Service at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at the church.

Interment with Military Rites: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery-Greeley, Iowa.