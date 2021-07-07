Ronald P. Smith

A public visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the La Porte City Funeral Home with Rosary held at 3:30 PM; visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City and military rites performed by the La Porte City American Legion Post #207. Memorials may be directed to the La Porte City American Legion Post #207. Online condolences can be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com. La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family.