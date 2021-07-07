August 19, 1939-July 4, 2021
LA PORTE CITY-Ronald P. Smith, age 81, of La Porte City, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 19, 1939, in Muscatine, the son of Paul and Pauline Smith. He graduated from Waucoma High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He married JoAnn Ambrosy on April 16, 1966, at Mt. Caramel Catholic Church in Eagle Center; they were later divorced. Ronald worked as a pattern maker at John Deere for 38 years until he retired. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and La Porte City American Legion post #207. Ronald enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities, watching sports—especially St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Chicago Bears football, and Iowa Hawkeye Athletics.
Survivors include two daughters, Lesa (Duane) Powell and Beth Bohnsack, both of La Porte City; three sons, Michael Smith of La Porte City, Matthew (Melissia) Smith, and Nicholas Smith, both of Waterloo; a brother, Dan Smith of Indianapolis IN; sister, Dodie Denkinger of Johnston; nine grandchildren, Darian Powell, Dylyn Powell, Dayton (Austin) Schmit, Delaney (Jeff) Bates, Rachel Bohnsack, Brayden Bohnsack, Finnegan Smith, Carson Paul, Ella Paul; and two great-grandchildren, Mya and Cannan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Robert Franklin, and a granddaughter Emily Bohnsack.
A public visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the La Porte City Funeral Home with Rosary held at 3:30 PM; visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City and military rites performed by the La Porte City American Legion Post #207. Memorials may be directed to the La Porte City American Legion Post #207. Online condolences can be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com. La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.