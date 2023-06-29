August 1, 1949-June 26, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Ronald Norman Youngblut, 73, of Gilbertville, died Monday, June 26, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 1, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of Norman and Beverly Schmitz Youngblut. He married Louise “Casey” Porter on October 1, 1971, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Ron served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War for two years, seven months and four days. He was employed at John Deere until his retirement. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, teaching hunter's safety, trips to Canada and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a proud Patriot who looked forward to his annual Vietnam Reunion amongst the 538 Land Clearing Company brothers.

Survivors include: his wife, Louise “Casey” of Gilbertville; his children, John (April) Youngblut of Manassas, VA, Paula-Jean (Eric) Pecenka of La Porte City, and Jennifer (Jim Passon) Carron of Ballwin, MO and seven grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Randy Youngblut.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Nugent - Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. The family request attendees to wear red, white, and blue.

Memorials may be directed to USO, Cedar Valley Hospice, or Immaculate Conception Church.

