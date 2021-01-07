August 7, 1940-January 4, 2021

Ronald Messingham, 80 of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 4 at his home of cancer.

He was born August 7, 1940 in Waterloo, son of Harold and Ruth Simmons Messingham. He married Bonnie L. Booth Aug. 20, 1977 in Rockton, Ill.

Ron graduated from Waterloo East High School and received a certificate in lathe and plastering. He operated Messingham Lathe and Plastering with his father in Waterloo. He also worked for the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier delivering Sunday Bundles for 25 years and worked at Messingham 2nd Base in Cedar Falls.

Ron was definitely a workaholic. He was a perfectionist in his plastering and his other jobs as well. He enjoyed snowmobiling, watching and attending football games and NASCAR races. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, Bonnie, finding those antique collectables at estate sales or visiting her nieces and families in Ankeny.

Survived by: his wife; his mother, Ruth Messingham of Waterloo; two sons, Courtney (Carol) Messingham of Manhattan, Kan. and Dennis Messingham of Waterloo; two step-sons, Scott (Marcie) Booth of Davenport and Jim (Karen) Booth of Ukiah, Calif.; his granddaughter, Taylor Messingham; three sisters, Marilyn (Greg) Fredrick of Boise, Idaho, Melodie Cummings and Marlys Messingham both of Waterloo.