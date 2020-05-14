(1930-2020)
JESUP – Ronald M. Ehr, 89, of Lexington Place in Independenc and formerly of Jesup, died of natural causes Wednesday, May 13, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Ronald was born May 23, 1930, at Jesup, son of Irvin Nicholas Ehr and Marie Dorothy (Staebell) Ehr. He attended Jesup schools and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Sept. 1, 1953, he married Mary Jean Schmitz at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Ronald farmed and was a Pioneer Seed Corn dealer in Jesup for many years. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #8227, Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 and served on the board of directors for Farmers State Bank, all in Jesup. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Patricia Balko of Cottage Grove, Minn.; a son, Michael (Susan) Ehr of Jesup; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin “Jim” (Patricia) Ehr of Independence; two sisters, Mary (Richard) Vogel of Independence and Marlene Choudoir of Oro Valley, Ariz.; and a sister- in-law, Jeanene Ehr of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Francis Ehr and Fr. Donald Ehr.
Services: There will be a private family funeral service at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The service will be live streamed on the church website, www.saintaparish.com; b in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. White Funeral Home, Jesup is in charge of arrangements. Drive-through visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 1315 Main St., Jesup.
Memorials: to St. Athanasius Catholic School and St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.
Online condolences at www.white-mthope.com.
