September 8, 1954-April 19, 2021

WATERLOO-Ronald M. Armstrong, 66, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Friendship Village from complications of lung cancer.

He was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Waterloo, son of Bert and Agnes Hanlon Armstrong.

He graduated from West High School and was employed at Nates Commercial Auto. He was later employed at IBP and St. Edward Catholic Church as head of maintenance.

Survived by: his daughter, Sara Harper of Waterloo; two grandsons, Elijah and Christian Hunley; two brothers, Paul (Barbara) of Waterloo and Rock (Julie) of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; two sisters, Sandra (Joe Rogers) Armstrong and Vickie Siebel both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Norbert, Troy and Wayne Armstrong; a sister in infancy, Rose Marie; a sister-in-law, Joann Armstrong; and a brother-in-law, John Siebel.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials: directed to the family.

