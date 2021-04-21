 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald M. Armstrong
0 entries

Ronald M. Armstrong

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald M. Armstrong

September 8, 1954-April 19, 2021

WATERLOO-Ronald M. Armstrong, 66, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Friendship Village from complications of lung cancer.

He was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Waterloo, son of Bert and Agnes Hanlon Armstrong.

He graduated from West High School and was employed at Nates Commercial Auto. He was later employed at IBP and St. Edward Catholic Church as head of maintenance.

Survived by: his daughter, Sara Harper of Waterloo; two grandsons, Elijah and Christian Hunley; two brothers, Paul (Barbara) of Waterloo and Rock (Julie) of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; two sisters, Sandra (Joe Rogers) Armstrong and Vickie Siebel both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Norbert, Troy and Wayne Armstrong; a sister in infancy, Rose Marie; a sister-in-law, Joann Armstrong; and a brother-in-law, John Siebel.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why does the second COVID shot cause trouble?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News