CEDAR FALLS-Ronald Linn Alexander, 58, of Cedar Falls, passed away Wednesday, 6/15/2022. He was born 9/30/1963, son of Gary and Judy (Rand) Alexander. Ron graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1983 and married Heidi Geving on 11/2/1985. He worked for Fed Ex Freight. Ron is survived by his precious Heidi, Jordan, Taylor, Kaleb, 11 grandchildren, and other family members who would be grateful for you to attend his Funeral Service (outdoors, bring a lawn chair) at 11:00 am Friday, June 24 and/or Visitation from 4-6:00 pm on Thursday evening both at St. John Lutheran Church. More info/full obituary at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.